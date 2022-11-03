During the night, Russian invaders repeatedly attacked the territory of Dnipro region.

Four Russian kamikaze drones were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense near Nikopol, governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported.

The enemy hit an energy facility in Kryvyi Rih causing considerable damage.

In Pavlohrad, the invaders targeted an industrial enterprise.

Russian troops also continued Grad rocket strikes in the areas near Nikopol and Marganets. The attacks damaged residential houses and other civilian objects.