During the night, Russian invaders launched a massive drone attack targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

As reported by the Ukrainian Air Command, the enemy used Iran-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones.

According to the preliminary information, Russia launched 24 drones, all of which were intercepted and destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense.

‘All 24 were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units, fighter jets, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force in cooperation with air defense of other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine’, the statement says.

Most drones were destroyed in the central part of Ukraine.