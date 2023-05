Russian continues drone attacks targeting peaceful Ukrainian cities.

Last night, the enemy launched 24 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. As reported by the Ukrainian air command, the attacks were launched from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation and from the east coast of the Sea of Azov.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept and destroy 18 out of 24 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Enemy drones were destroyed with anti-aircraft missiles and by mobile air defense groups.