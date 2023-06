In the past night, Russia launched another missile and drone attack targeting the territory of Ukraine.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, Russians launched 6 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea area and 16 Iran-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the south direction.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept and destroy 4 missiles and 14 drones.

The fragments of the shot missile caused civilian casualties in Zhytomyr region.