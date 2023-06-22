During the night, Russia again attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Russian missiles targeted the city of Kryvyi Rih and the area. The explosions were heard in the city at about 1:45 am.

Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported a considerable damage to the civilian infrastructure. The strike damaged 10 residential houses, gas, electricity and gas supply lines.

Fortunately, the attack did not cause any casualties.

The mayor stated that all critical infrastructure objects, transport, and social and medical facilities are operating stably. He once again called on the residents to save water as the city experiences shortage of water after Russians blew up the Kakhovka dam.