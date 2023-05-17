On Tuesday late evening, Russian troops hit the city of Mykolaiv with a missile strike.

Governor Vitalii Kim stated that the strike targeted civilian infrastructure, damaging residential houses, industrial and commercial facilities.

One local civilian was reported wounded after the attack.

Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that they managed to quickly extinguish fire at the site.

Suspilne TV posted the photos from the site of the attack.

City mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that the attack damaged six apartment buildings.