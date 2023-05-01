At about 2:30 am, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with a massive missile strike.

As reported by Ukraine’s army command, it is the second massive enemy attack within the last 3 days.

9 Tu-95 strategic bombers from Murmansk region and 2 Tu-160 bomber from the Caspian Sea area launched 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept and destroy 15 out of 18 missiles.

According to the preliminary information, the attack did not cause civilian casualties.