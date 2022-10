During the night, Russian troops hit the areas near Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih with artillery and rocket strikes.

More than 60 Grad rockets targeted Nikopol, hitting residential areas, governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports.

Russian invaders also hit Kryvyi Rih with a missile strike, damaging an energy infrastructure object. City authorities report disruptions in electricity and water supply.

The emergency services are working on the sites. No casualties have been reported.