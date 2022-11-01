During the night, Russian invaders continued artillery and rockets strikes in Dnipro region.

The enemy targeted the areas near Nikopol and Marganets, region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram.

More than 40 Russian Grad rockets hit Nikopol, damaging 14 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a bank and shops.

In Marganets, the strikes destroyed a power supply line, leaving 40,000 families without water and 10,000 families without electricity.

The governor stated that all emergency services are doing their best to restore damaged infrastructure. No casualties have been reported.