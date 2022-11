During the night, Russian invaders continued artillery strikes in Dnipro region.

The enemy targeted residential areas in Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Marganets, governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram.

An 80-year-old woman was wounded by the strike in Nikopol.

The governor also reported damage to dozen apartment blocks, a das station, shops, electricity and gas supply lines. The strikes caused fires that have already been extinguished.