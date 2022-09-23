The overnight Russian missile barrae caused an extensive damage in Zaporizhzhya, said local governor Oleksandr Starukh on Telegram Friday.

The city and its nearby communites were reportedly hit with at least 10 missiles.

The strike destroyed a civilian infrastructure site, housed and cars.

‘As of now, it is clear there are 3 wounded people with minor injuries, they were taken to hospitals,’ said the governor.

The damage from the two more missile strikes is still to be assessed, although there came no reports of casualties.

In his update on the attack, Zaporizhzhya interim mayor Anatoliy Kurtev confirmed the damage, adding that at least 7 apartment building were battered with their windows blown out.