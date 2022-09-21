During the night, Russian invaders targeted the areas near Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih in Dnipro region with artillery strikes.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported about 30 projectiles hitting Nikopol. The strike wounded one civilian and damaged 20 residential houses, electricity and gas supply lines.

The strike caused fires, which have already been put out by emergency services.

In the areas near Kryvyi Rih, the enemy attacks hit residential areas, damaging private houses and electricity facilities.