During the night, Russian troops again hit Mykolaiv with missile strikes.

One of the rockets targeted a multi-story apartment block, as reported by the city mayor.

He wrote that two upper stories of the apartment block were completely ruined and there are still people under the rubble.

Region governor Vitalii Kim said on Telegram that an 11-year-old boy was rescued from under the rubble, but 7 people are still trapped.

The governor added that Russian invaders fired 8 S-300 missiles.