National Anti-Corruption Agency says they will probe into Pandora Papers revelations that exposed 2012-2016 offshore money transfers to Volodymyr Zelensky's companies.

Questionable offshore schemes of PrivatBank linked to the Ukrainian president are back in spotlight amid the fallout from Pandora Papers revelations.

Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency said in a statement Monday its investigators are probing ‘all the transactions of this financial establishment in connection to the materials of International Concortium of Investigative Journalists’, promising decisions ‘in line with Ukrainian laws’.

Pandora Papers investigation exposed details of hefty payments enjoyed by Zelensky’s production company Kvartal 95 in 2012-2016 that came from the notorious Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskiy.

On Monday, Ukraine’s chief prosecutor said PrivatBank schemes was put back ‘under the microscope’ by Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies.