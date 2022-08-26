In occupied Luhansk, occupational officials are offering 10 thousand Russian rubles’ payments ($165) to nudge parents take their kids back to school, said regional governor Serhiy Gaidai in his latest update on the situation in the region.

The financial incentive will work for those whose kids enroll for in-person study before September 15. Many people have passed on the offer, but some who are between the jobs had to say yes to it.

‘Russians couldn’t care less if people come back to their hometowns any later as they know they will have nothing repaired by winter and it is no use to count on people’s return,’ said the governor.

The money offered also aims to trick locals into going to vote in an earlier announced referendum and keep tabs on men who haven’t been mobilized yet.

‘You shouldn’t forget, that 11th grade students will soon be of conscription age,’ added Gaidai.

Russia is faced with mounting mobilization issues in Luhansk where support of the war is waning. ‘People aren’t going to war as they can see their neighbors and family members are not coming back [from the front].’

Meanwhile, Ukraine has stalled Russian offensives in the region after the Western military aid factored in – ‘the enemy has had no significant victories for almost 2 months’.