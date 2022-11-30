The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko said on TV that the activity of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine is aimed at destroying the state from inside, and there should be responsibility for this.

Poroshenko noted that the believers must understand that the relationship with the church of the aggressor state is toxic.

In addition, Petro Poroshenko reminded that Russian agents tried to prevent the creation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

‘Today I want to thank the Security Service of Ukraine for the work that has finally begun’, Poroshenko said.

He also claimed that Putin and Patriarch Kirill are war criminals who must face the International Court of Justice.