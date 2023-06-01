Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that patrol police officers will be involved in monitoring the operation of bomb shelters during night hours.

As reported earlier, two women and a girl were killed during the overnight missile attack on Kyiv. Despite the fact that all missiles were shot down by the air defense, the fragments of one of the missiles killed three people near a locked bomb shelter.

‘We agreed with the patrol police of Kyiv that they would help monitor the operation of shelters at night. They will go around the shelters on the city map during the curfew, during the air raid, and check if they are open. They will quickly transfer information to the city services’, the mayor stated.

The police launched investigation into the case. Internal minister Ihor Klymenko stressed that all guilty persons will be found and brought to justice.