The Peace Light of Bethlehem has been brought to Kyiv on Sunday night. The Light of Bethlehem traditionally symbolizes peace and love.

‘Bukvy’ reporter visited the church service in Mykhailivskyi Cathedral where the believers could get part of the symbolic fire.

Ukrainian ‘Plast’ scout organization received the Light from the Slovak scouts and brought it to Kyiv.

This action is timed to celebrate Christmas and consists in spreading the symbolic fire lit at the place of birth of Jesus Christ.

The Peace Light of Bethlehem is a program inaugurated in Austria in 1987 as part of a charitable mission.