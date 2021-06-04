Security conditions in the border regions

The NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov informed that the security conditions on the border with occupied Crimea, Southern, and Eastern regions of Ukraine were discussed.

Oleksii Danilov explained it was done on behalf of the President who upon his visit to Kherson on April 27, 2021 entrusted the NSDC to take extra security measures in the region.

Danilov emphasized that the issue was discussed in “secret” mode. The decision was taken by a unanimous vote.

Ukraine’s integration in NATO

The issue was discussed in “secret” mode. The decision was taken by a unanimous vote. Danilov has not provided any details.

Fight against terrorism

The NSDC members considered an account of the inspection of the state counter-terrorism system.

Major general Baranetskyi, the First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Head of the Antiterrorist Centre at the SBU, presented the report, which was ratified by the NSDC members.

Situation centers network development

The NSDC considered the issue of the situation centres network development and digital transformation in the field of national security and defence.

The NSDC Secretary noted that it is planned to develop a unified security and defence management system in the whole territory of Ukraine.

Aircraft construction development

The issue of the aircraft construction was discussed and the decision concerning the development of this field was taken at the meeting.

Drinking water quality

Drinking water quality was considered at the meeting. The President remained unsatisfied with the report made by the Head of the State Water Resources Agency Valentyn Shlikhta, this issue will appear again on the next NSDC meeting agenda.

Peacekeeping troops in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

The increase of Ukrainian peacekeeping troops in DCR was discussed; the decision was taken by a unanimous vote.

Reports on previous NSDC decisions

The NSDC heard the report on the sanctions imposed against so-called ‘criminal kingpins’ presented by the Interior Minister Arsen Avakov. The latter informed there are no more holders of this criminal title left in Ukraine.

Oleksii Danilov said that first twenty persons are preparing to leave state residences in Koncha-Zaspa and Pushcha-Vodytsia.

Volodymyr Zelensky entrusted the NSDC to check the blacklist of Ukrainian citizens being under the U.S. personal sanctions. At this point, there are 130 of such individuals.

The NSDC discussed the law on oligarchs, which was introduced to the Verkhovna Rada by Volodymyr Zelensky. Oleksii Danilov announced a number of similar bills.