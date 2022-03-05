Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov says the situation in the city is difficult, but Kharkiv will not surrender.

The mayor said that Russian troops are deliberately destroying electricity and heating infrastructure, government buildings, schools, kindergartens and hospitals.

He claims the invaders aim to sow panic among the civilian population.

Terekhov claims the city residents ‘have really changed’ and promises Kharkiv will be restored and rebuilt.

He also stated that what is happening now is the genocide of the people of Ukraine.