In a video posted by Mariuopol mayoral advisor Petro Andruschenko, people in the war-ravaged city are seen washing in puddles and pools of water after Russian occupation officials tampered with almost defunct water supply systems trying to get it back on track.

Andrushchenko offered a wry comment to the situation: ‘Now Mariupol residents have new entertainment this summer. Instead of splashing in fountains they are washing in streets’.

Hot weather and awkward water ‘experiments’ of Russian occupation administration can lead to an outbreak of infectious diseases among the remaining city residents who are just trapped in Mariupol, added Andrushchenko.