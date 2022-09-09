People in occupied Severodonetsk are made to act as janitors clearing up the debris and garbage, said Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai on Friday.

While Russian TV ‘scripted stories’ showed the city maintaining the semblance of a normal life, the reality is different with heaps of garbage piling up, and the occupational city officials are making locals clean up the streets each week for free.

The city is struggling to get rid of the waste, battered cars and the debris it got after Russians launched its onslaught.

‘The occupiers offered the city residents the paid work of cleaning Severodonetsk districts. They ran out of money, but the solution was found and the occupational authorities are organizing ‘Clean Fridays’,’ added Gaidai.

The city residents are literally forced to be part of the clearing campaign.

‘The inability to organize the work of municipal services, the inability to provide with city with municipal services’ equipment, no desire to pay wages. What did remaining people get from the Russian world? You don’t need to make any choices – they will just do it for you,’ said the governor.