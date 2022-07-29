Mykolayiv was rocked by cluster munitions attack on Friday morning, said city mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

The air raid alert went off at 9 am and 9 36 am, with blasts soon heard by the city residents.

The attack came at 9 54 am leaving several people injured.

According to early assessments, it was cluster munitions. ‘Ambulances are on the way to the [attack] site,’ added Senkevych.

Known for their indiscriminate effect and danger for civilians, the cluster munitions are outlawed by international laws, though Russia figures it is no big deal using them against Ukrainians.