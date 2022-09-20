At least 2 people can be trapped under the debris after a Russian rocket struck an apartment building n Bakhum, Donesk region. The attack was part of baarrages that hit communities in Donetsk region on Tuesday.

Emergency teams are working on a blast site. Another attack targeted nearby Khromove leaving one person wounded.

The Tuesday night also saw Russian shells hitting Siversk- they destroyed two houses while there is still no information about the casualties.

Two more attacks targeted Avdiyevka and Bogoyavlenka, but it is not clear if the onslaught caused any deaths.