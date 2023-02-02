On January 30, the executive director of the Center for Urban Development Oleksii Hrytsenko initiated a petition to restore the declaration of wealth of state officials and MPs.

According to Hrytsenko, while Ukrainian soldiers give their lives for their homeland, among government officials there remain those who allow themselves to engage in corruption. In times of war, the state must quickly identify and punish such persons.

It is noted that an important prerequisite for detecting corruption is the restoration of electronic declaration of public officials.

‘The introduction of electronic declaration for public officials became one of the greatest successes of anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine. Due to this, anti-corruption authorities and the public were able to identify dozens of employees with illegally acquired wealth’, Hrytsenko said.

From March 2022, public officials in Ukraine have been exempted from the obligation to submit declarations. As the first month of 2023 passes, public servants have not submitted property declarations even for 2021.

According to Hrytsenko’s statement, by resuming the declaration, the authorities will demonstrate their intolerance to corruption during martial law. All those who steal state funds, instead of working for the victory, should be identified and held accountable.