The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has issued a video address to the international community concerning mass killings of civilian population by Russian invaders.

After the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, had been liberated from Russian troops, hundreds of killed locals were found on the streets.

Poroshenko says Ukraine is waiting for the decisive and, most importantly, immediate reaction of the civilized world.

He demands to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and to present there the inhumane facts of the genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Putin regime.

The former president urges to immediately send an international mission to Ukraine to study and record the facts of the genocide. The facts of mass killings should become object of International Criminal Court investigation.

Poroshenko also demands new sanctions, which must totally isolate Russia politically and economically.