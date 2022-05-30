Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko who is still under the investigation to controversial state coal contracts in 2014-2015, was allowed to leave the country for a visit to NATO meeting on Monday following a holdup at the border crossing.

The news was confirmed by ‘European Solidarity’ senior MP Viktoriya Sumar who said ‘the public pressure’ made officials back down on the earlier imposed travel ban.

Meanwhile, her party fellow Volodymyr Aryev argued that hampering Petro Poroshenko diplomacy efforts comes as an act of ‘legal lawlessness’ which looks out of step with EU and NATO ‘integration’ plans of Kyiv. Seeding discord between the government and the opposition is ‘just harmful for the country’, added Aryev.

In his Monday’s statement, Petro Poroshenko, who was on his way to a meeting of the European People’s Party in Rotterdam, struck a conciliatory note. He stressed the importance of unity for Ukrainian political leadership, arguing that ‘the Ukrainian people in these challenging times are in need of wise judgment from politicians’.