Ukraine’s fifth president and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko, together with war veterans and families of died heroes, commemorated the defenders of Ukraine.

The ceremony took place in the ‘Hall of Memory’ of the Ministry of Defense, ‘European Solidarity’ press service informs.

The ‘Hall of Memory’ was created on Petro Poroshenko’s initiative and daily hosts a ritual of commemoration of soldiers who died on the day of the ritual in the battles for Ukraine or in peacekeeping missions.

‘They gave their lives for Ukraine – its best sons and daughters. Their heroism and self-sacrifice stopped the Russian aggression. Thanks to them, Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, and hundreds of our other cities, towns and villages live a peaceful life’, stressed Petro Poroshenko.

The family of the deceased marine Yaroslav Zhuravel received the public award ‘Glory of Ukraine’.