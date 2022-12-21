The former president of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko visited the frontline, bringing the needed equipment.

The equipment includes a pickup truck, generator and charging station, Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

The former president handed the aid to Oleksandr Pohrebyskyi, Kyiv council member who now serves in the Armed Forces.

Poroshenko noted that such trucks are absolutely needed in Bakhmut, because they provide the mobility of the Ukrainian military, and help to transport ammunition and rescue the wounded.