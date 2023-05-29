The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko called on the parliament to to adopt laws on EU membership and additional payments to the military.

During his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Poroshenko noted that in Brussels he held meetings with the representatives of the European Commission, European Council and European Parliament.

The former president stressed that the MPs should adopt an important law on the Constitutional Court in accordance with the conclusion of the Venice Commission.

In addition, he expressed hope that the parliament has enough unity to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to return additional payments to the military.

Petro Poroshenko also thanked the Ukrainian delegation at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly for its coordinated and effective work.