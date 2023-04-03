The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko called on local councils across the country to terminate lease agreements with the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate and urged the Verkhovna Rada to adopt a draft law banning the pro-Russian church.

In a Facebook statement, Poroshenko wrote that beating of a soldier by a Moscow patriarchate priest is the ‘last straw’.

According to him, the leadership of the party decided to oblige the ‘European Solidarity’ members of the local councils to terminate the agreements on the lease of premises and land plots for all churches of the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate.

Petro Poroshenko added that the situation with the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate now threatens Ukraine’s national security.