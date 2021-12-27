Former president said he is coming back to Ukraine as planned, in early January despite looming arrest.

In a snippet of an upcoming interview shown by 5kanal TV channel Monday, Poroshenko said he will go back to Ukraine despite the charges of treason and abetting terrorists he is facing.

‘European Solidarity’ leader said his return will come ‘in early January, and that’s certain’, and ‘in accordance with his schedule’, which, Poroshenko stressed, he is ‘not going to discuss with Zelensky’.

‘When I am back, I will answer all the questions about state treason and sponsorship of terrorism,’ added former president.

It should be noted that Petro Poroshenko was issued a formal charge by chief prosecutor’s office on December 20. Investigation alleged then president of Ukraine was part of illegal coal trade schemes in occupied Donbas back in 2014-2015, which got separatists over 200 million in profits.