In an interview to French BFMTV channel, the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko commented on the Russian threats regarding possible blowing up a dam at Kakhovka hydro power plant.

He stressed that blackmail is an old tool of the Kremlin, which constantly creates artificial food and energy crises, and threatens the world with nuclear pollution.

Regarding the information about the possible mining of the dam in Nova Kakhovka, he noted that the wave that will go after the destruction of the dam, first of all, due to the topography of the area, will hit the left bank.

Poroshenko also said that the second consequence of such a terrorist attack would the destruction of the Crimean canal that supplies the Russia-occupied peninsula with water.

He reminded that this is not the first time that the Russian leader uses blackmail. Putin blackmailed the world with hunger when he blocked Ukrainian Black Sea ports, and with cold, and today Europe is limited in the supply of gas and oil.

Poroshenko also mentioned Putin’s constant nuclear blackmailing. He called on the international community to take urgent steps to stop Russia.