In his parliament speech, the former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko said that blocking of additional payments to the military is a deliberate insult to the Armed Forces. He called on the MPs to fulfill their duty towards Ukrainian defenders.

Petro Poroshenko stressed that the adoption of the law symbolically takes place on the Day of the Constitution of Ukraine.

‘The priority tasks that Ukraine faces are defense and security, democracy and economy. We are talking now about justice and the restoration of UAH 30,000 payments established in March 2022. Attempts to take payments from the military are unfair, irresponsible, dishonest’, Poroshenko said.

The former president reminded that on April 10, the Ukrainian parliament supported the restoration of payments to the military personnel by a constitutional majority.

‘Those who stopped the signing of this law will be responsible to the people of Ukraine and to the Ukrainian military for depriving money for three months’, he said.