The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has announced that he will deliver to the Ukrainian armed forces 24 Mitsubishi L200 pickup trucks.

12 trucks have already arrived to Ukraine and the rest will be shipped on Tuesday.

After the re-equipment for combat missions, the trucks will transferred to the anti-tank units of assault troops.

According to Petro Poroshenko, the peculiarity of this volunteer program is that each donated hryvnia works with double efficiency.

‘Now the state must focus on making our military effective. Our army needs modern and protected drones, which will dramatically increase the efficiency of our artillery. We also need satellite communication equipment and trucks’, Petro Poroshenko stressed.