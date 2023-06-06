The ‘European Solidarity’ party initiates a draft law on the availability of bomb shelters and calls on other parties to join the document in order to adopt it as soon as possible.

‘This draft law regulates the key issue of the availability of protective structures. Preparation, I want to emphasize, should be carried out by military administrations. Inspections should be carried out at least once a month. After the inspection, the military administrations must report both to the state authorities and to the community’, Petro Poroshenko said in a briefing.

According to him, protective structures should have everything for life support. In his opinion, today there are all the possibilities – both budgetary and organizational – to equip protective structures with everything necessary in the shortest possible time.

The former president of Ukraine explained that, according to this draft law, the use of bomb shelters for any other needs than the rescue and protection of people is prohibited.

According to the draft law, these measures should be financed from the state budget. The draft law also provides for criminal liability for obstructing access to a shelter under martial law.

As reported earlier, two women and a girl were killed during the overnight missile attack on Kyiv. Despite the fact that all missiles were shot down by the air defense, the fragments of one of the missiles killed three people near a locked bomb shelter.