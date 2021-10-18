In a meeting Monday, Petro Poroshenko and Kristina Kvien addressed energy security issues and discussed the leverage that could offset Russia's use of gas supplies as a geopolitical weapon.

The former Ukrainian president and ‘European Solidarity’ leader met with U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien to discuss efforts countering ongoing Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, said ‘European Solidarity’ party in a statement Monday.

The parties stressed the importance of unified international support for de-occupation of Crimea and Donbas.

Poroshenko and Kvien also addressed issues of Ukraine’s reforms aimed at strengthening rule of law and justice system, corporate governance, and robustness of state institutions.

The parties agreed that Ukraine’s anti-corruption policies must be implemented in a legitimate way and remain among its top priorities.

Poroshenko and Kvien addressed the pressing issue of Ukraine’s energy security challenged by the Kremlin that tries to use gas issue as a political weapon.

‘European Solidarity’ leader thanked Kristina Kvien for the unwavering and bi-partisan support Ukraine is getting from the US.

Petro Poroshenko has remained actively engaged in diplomatic efforts that are set to garner international support for Ukraine. Last week, he met with Margareta Söderfelt, the chair of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.