The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko had a meeting with the US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of urgent issues regarding Ukraine and country’s further cooperation with the USA.

‘A wonderful conversation with the new Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine Bridget Brink. Professional, thoughtful, rich in ideas and strategic. As it should be between true friends and allies’, Petro Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

The former president stressed that Bridget Brink is now part of a large team of those who support and fight daily for our country and oppose the unprovoked large-scale invasion of Russia. The Ambassador is convinced that a democratic, sovereign and independent Ukraine belongs to the interests of the United States.

During the conversation, Poroshenko raised the issue of the military aid to Ukraine and told about the contribution efforts of the ‘European Solidarity’ party. Petro Poroshenko was impressed by Brink’s commitment to countering Russian aggression and implementing democratic reforms.

‘It’s very pleasant that we spoke ‘the same language’. The battle of Ukraine is bigger than Ukraine itself. It is about the entire collective Western world and democracy, which must win. I am impressed by Ambassadors Brink’s dedication to helping Ukraine as much as possible not only in repelling the Russian aggressor, but also in strengthening internal unity and continuing democratic reforms, fighting corruption, ensuring the rule of law, and media freedom’, Poroshenko concluded.