On June 20, during a speech at the Summit of the International Democratic Union, the former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko named five main prerequisites for Ukraine’s victory in a full-scale war against the Russian Federation.

Petro Poroshenko stressed that currently there are five steps to win the war. First, weapons, he explained that the Western world should transfer its own economy to military rails, because the Russian Federation is already doing it. In addition, effective sanctions are needed, and the criterion for sanctions is the reduction of Russian exports and the reduction of the ability of the Russian Federation to finance the war. Personal sanctions are also needed.

The third component is justice. Poroshenko noted that Russian president Vladimir Putin should be held accountable for ‘ecocide, genocide, blowing up the Kakhovka dam and removal of Ukrainian children.’

The next two elements are the financial support of Ukraine and full membership in the EU and NATO.

Poroshenko called on Western partners to invite Ukraine to NATO at the Vilnius summit. He believes that the Alliance’s indecision will mean that NATO is still afraid of Putin.