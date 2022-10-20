The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko handed drones, radios, generators and an ambulance vehicle to Oleksandr Pohrbyskyi who is returning to the frontline.

Oleksandr Pohrebyskyi, a Kyiv council member from ‘European Solidarity’ party, joined the army on February 24 and was recently wounded during the Ukrainian counter offensive. Now he is returning to the frontline after medical treatment.

Petro Poroshenko met with Oleksandr Pohrebyskyi to pass the needed equipment to the 46th assault brigade where Oleksandr serves.

Poroshenko stressed that after being wounded Pohrebyskyi well knows the necessity of the fully equipped ambulance, which can save the life of a soldier.

The former president also handed 25 Autel drones, electricity generators and radios.