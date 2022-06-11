The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has presented an optoelectronic tracking system developed by Ukrainian engineers.

As ‘European Solidarity’ party press service informs, similar systems in other countries cost millions of dollars and are prohibited from being sold due to licensing restrictions. Domestic development costs over two million hryvnias.

The optoelectronic reconnaissance system includes an integrated unmanned aerial vehicle, 50x zoom cameras and a thermal imager that can operate autonomously for a week.

‘Foreign analogues cost millions of dollars. They are licensed and are not sold to us, even if we had money for this’, Petro Poroshenko said.

This system has powerful software and a big number of components. It is quite difficult to develop, but very powerful and easy to operate.

‘We need heavy weapons now. And we are developing with our own efforts what we are not supplied with yet’, said project initiator Gleb Babich.