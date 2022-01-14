European parliament MPs sound off on Petro Poroshenko's criminal case arguing the intimidation campaign 'reminds the times of Viktor Yanukovych'.

The criminal case against Petro Poroshenko hasn’t flown under the radar in the EU with more and more western politicians and lawmakers are sounding off on the issue.

In her interview for Prymii TV channel, German MP and European parliament member Viola von Cramon-Taubadel raised the questions over the situation arguing it can hurt Ukraine and play in the hands of Putin.

The member of German Green Party known for its opposition to Nord Stream II project said it reminded her of the campaigns orchestrated by Viktor Yanukovych officials against his political rivals when prosecutors went after his opponents with ‘made-up allegations’ with Yuliya Tymoshenko’s imprisonment being pretty much the same case.

Competition in politics is a good thing, said Cramon-Traubel, noting that Ukrainian politicians must use fair game rules and methods.

She also warned that Ukrainian officials involved in persecution of Petro Poroshenko can find themselves in a situation where they will face political and economic sanctions, which happened to those who stages such campaigns in Ukraine back in 2010-2011.

Another European Parliament member from Lithuania Rasa Jukneviciene said she was ‘shocked’ when she learnt the ‘official charges’ of treason and sponsoring terrorism brought against the former Ukrainian president.

‘I know how it all started and I know what kind of struggle Putin’s propaganda is leading against Poroshenko. It was to [Moscow’s] advantage to have Ukraine do the thing planned by Putin’, added the Lithuanian politician.

Juknivicine said she doesn’t want Kyiv face ‘additional questions’ over its domestic policies from ‘friends of Ukraine’ as Western politicians are closely watching what is going on in Ukraine and its borders.