The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko has sent a new batch of military equipment to the Ukrainian military.

The batch includes DAF trucks with mobile laundry-shower complexes and a bus to transport personnel, Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

One of the soldiers noted that this is important not only for comfort, but also for combat capability.

‘There is a saying ‘Victory is forged in the home front’. In order for our fighters to be able to forge this victory as well as possible, they must be prepared. Thanks to this, they have a high morale. And they will be able to perform their tasks efficiently’, another soldier stated.