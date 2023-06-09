The Roshen company purchased 148 quadcopters and 6 Valkyrie unmanned aerial vehicles for the Ukrainian military. Soon, they will be sent to the front.

‘Now in Kherson region, Russian barbarians are firing at boats of people who are trying to evacuate from flooded villages, volunteers and rescuers. I hope the world finally will see it. We are already preparing a large batch of aid for Kherson. In addition, the long-awaited drones for the Armed Forces have arrived’, Petro Poroshenko said.

According to him, the drones will be sent to the Ukrainian defenders in the east of the country.

‘Thanks to Roshen, because this is company’s initiative, and thanks to everyone who buys their products, these drones are also your merit’, the former president stated.

As Poroshenko announced during the arms exhibition in Athens, a new modification of the Poseidon 10 UAV will also soon arrive in the Armed Forces.