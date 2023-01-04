Volunteers of the NGO Sprava Hromad and the Poroshenko Foundation are currently preparing seven new mobile shower and laundry complexes for the military.

These complexes will be soon sent to the frontline to provide the Ukrainian military with needed conveniences.

Volunteer Yurii Biriukov mentions that several such complexes have already been sent to the army.

‘This is a unique complex of household services at the front, there are washing machines, dryers, warm rooms, sinks, a boiler that works on all types of fuel. There are tanks that are filled with water to ensure complete autonomy, and a shower compartment. The military can take a shower at the frontline’, Petro Poroshenko stated.