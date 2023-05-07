The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko sent a new batch of military equipment to the frontline.

As reported by the ‘European Solidarity’ press service, Petro Poroshenko handed over a complex with three Poseidon UAVs and a mobile control center, as well as a mobile car repair workshop.

The batch was purchased by Petro Poroshenko Foundation and NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’.

Poseidon UAVs have a range of up to 150 kilometers at an altitude of up to 4,000 meters. The complex is suitable for reconnaissance and artillery guidance.

Petro Poroshenko stressed that drones fly over enemy positions, providing the necessary information for both artillery and command. In addition, the complex includes the control point based on the DAF truck that allows monitoring what is happening on the battlefield online.