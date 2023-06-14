The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko, together with the NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’, is taking to the front another batch of equipment needed for offensive operations.

As reported by the ‘European Solidarity’ press service, the batch includes mobile workshops, which will allow repairing tanks and other armored vehicles at the frontline.

‘These are mobile auto repair workshops. In case of breakdown of a vehicle, there is no need to take it to factories, to repair hangars, or even abroad, to spend months on logistics’, Poroshenko said. All needed repair work can be done at place.

The former president added that the batch also include 5 mobile shower and laundry complexes to improve the conditions of the Ukrainian military at the front.

Poroshenko noted that they do not buy shower and laundry complexes, but produce them. These complexes received a lot of positive feedback from the military.

Earlier, Petro Poroshenko sent a batch of reconnaissance drones to the front.