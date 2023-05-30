The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko together with the NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’ have prepared a new batch of equipment to be sent to the frontline.

The new batch includes DAF trucks, equipment to repair vehicles, mobile shower and laundry complexes, mobile tire fitting complex, and the Poseidon UAV control center.

Petro Poroshenko said on Facebook that this equipment is needed for the Ukrainian military and will provide them with the possibility to repair vehicles on the spot.

The batch also includes a Foden truck equipped with a multi-lift. Poroshenko noted that the truck is capable of transporting 18 tons of shells.

The truck can carry a container with ammunition or armored vehicles up to 7 meters long and weighing up to 18 tons.

The total cost of the batch exceeds UAH 10 million. As usual, Poroshenko Foundation doubled the amount raised by the NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’.