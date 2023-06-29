The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko, together with the NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’, has prepared a new batch of military equipment to be sent to the front.

The batch includes several DAF trucks, shower and laundry complexes, and a repaired SHIELD armored vehicle, which was damaged by the Russian mine.

Petro Poroshenko noted that this war is primarily a battle for logistics. That is why the Poroshenko Foundation and NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’ systematically delivers trucks to the Armed Forces. The number of delivered trucks has already reached hundreds.

In addition, the Foden tractor will be handed over to the Ukrainian military. This is the second such vehicle, capable of unloading a container with ammunition or loading damaged armored vehicles for emergency evacuation in a matter of minutes.

The Poroshenko Foundation and volunteers have found and contracted four dozen such vehicles with multi-lifts.