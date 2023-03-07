The leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko, together with the volunteers of the NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’, will deliver two more Poseidon UAVs and DAF trucks complexes to the frontline. Poroshenko noted that the society should respond to the terrible Russian war crimes with even greater support of the Armed Forces.

Petro Poroshenko commented on the video with the captured Ukrainian soldier who was executed by Russians.

‘Freedom or death! Yesterday, all Ukraine and the whole world saw what it looks like. The Ukrainian hero demonstrated this. Our task and the task of the Armed Forces is to find and make accountable everyone who is involved in this. Each of us must do everything to contribute to it’, the former president said.

He added that the Poseidon UAVs will help in this as they are capable of counteracting means of radio-electronic warfare. Two complexes that consists of Poseidon drones and DAF trucks are ready to be sent to the frontline. The complexes also include generators to provide their uninterrupted work.

Poroshenko expressed his gratitude to all those who joined the initiative and stressed that ‘no murderer will escape a just punishment’.